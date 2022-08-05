Kathy Connelly Advances to Chief Operating Officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, recently announced Kathy Connelly, formerly Georgia Properties Senior Vice President of Relocation and Corporate Services, is now Chief Operating Officer at the award-winning brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates. Connelly joined the company in January of 1994 to lead the company’s business development and company generated referral business efforts. In 2013 she assumed additional responsibilities as Qualifying Broker at Georgia Properties and has led all legal and compliance matters. Her new role will be expanded to focus on growing the company’s essential services and partnerships.

“HomeServices is our middle name, and this job was meant for Kathy,” said Dan Forsman, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “I am so proud of Kathy’s continued success. She will leverage her background and expertise in relationship building to ascend to a new level with our HomeServices growth initiative.”

In her new position, Connelly will develop strategies to enhance the client experience when working with a Georgia Properties’ associate. By incorporating all the company’s service offerings including mortgage, title, insurance and home warranty services, associates can truly be the trusted real estate advisor and “Forever Agent” to their clients. Additionally, she will continue to serve on the executive leadership team as she oversees the company’s business development and operational excellence initiatives.

“Congratulations to Kathy on her new position,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America. “Her business acumen and depth of experience will take Georgia to new levels of success.”

In addition to the many roles Connelly has held at Georgia Properties - including SVP, Qualifying Broker, and Vice President, Relocation - she is currently serving on the Worldwide ERC® Board of Directors. Worldwide ERC® is the premier trade association for talent management and global mobility knowledge. This global organization focuses on driving innovation and strategies to elevate and support advocacy and education for the mobility industry around the world.

“Kathy is a recognized global leader and the perfect fit for the COO position,” said Georgia Properties President and CEO DeAnn Golden. “Her industry expertise, longtime tenure at our brokerage and passion for seeing our sales associates succeed position Kathy an integral part of our leadership team.”

Connelly said her priority as Georgia Properties COO will be supporting Golden’s mission to elevate the success of every sales associate at the brokerage and to leverage essential partners to enrich the value proposition for our clients.

“I am dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for our associates and the clients we serve,” Connelly explained. “And I am excited for the opportunities this new role provides to deepen relationships and programs that allow our associates to be the trusted advisor as they support all their client’s real estate needs whether they are moving locally, relocating globally or just need an interim solution like property management.”

For Connelly, being named COO is the culmination of her 28-year career with Georgia Properties. “This opportunity allows me to leverage all my past career and leadership experience to further innovate and expand our value to our associates and their clients,” Connelly said. “I’m excited to build on our past success and for all the great things to come for our sales associates, our clients, our partners and our company.”

