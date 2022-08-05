Read full article on original website
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Second Half of the Week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Very refreshing start to the day with a few areas of patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be right around 80 degrees for the afternoon high. Just a light breeze keeps it feeling super nice across the area. High of 81 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Wednesday afternoon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High pressure continues to build to the southwest and winds for Michiana will continue to come in from the north. Highs will be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday but the humidity will stay low. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday and warm to the low 80s Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast on Wednesday but a brief shower will be possible early Thursday. The overall trend is for skies to stay dry through most of the weekend. A few 80 degree days will be in the forecast for this weekend.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Showers ending; Lower heat index on Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds out of the north keep a comfortable temperature and level of humidity throughout the day. Much different than the past week, in a good way! Very comfortable in the afternoon with a high in the upper 70s and a light breeze. High of 78 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast 2
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
WNDU
WNDU Weather Noon 8/8/2022 Matt Y
Upton is visiting communities in Michigan’s 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress. Political leaders are reacting after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs. Updated: 41 minutes ago.
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
WNDU
Michigan Street in South Bend temporarily renamed ‘Four Winds Invitational Drive’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City and tribal leaders gathered in downtown South Bend on Monday to temporarily rename Michigan Street. The street was renamed “Four Winds Invitational Drive” in recognition of the Four Winds Invitational, which is part of the Epson Tour (the second tier/developmental tour of the LPGA Tour).
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
WNDU
West Nile Virus found in Elkhart County mosquitoes
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department says adult mosquitoes collected by the Indiana Department of Health in mid-July have tested positive for West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus transmission tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall, so the potential exists for humans...
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
WNDU
Mishawaka officials share safety tips ahead of upcoming school year
Upton is visiting communities in Michigan's 6th Congressional District to acknowledge recipients of federal grants that he helped support in congress. Political leaders are reacting after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Wildflower, Willow & Woody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to three kittens named Wildflower, Willow, and Woody. Baell says all three of them were found in a wood pile, along with another kitten who has already been adopted.
WNDU
South Bend announces expansion of free Wi-Fi throughout the city
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Mayor, James Mueller gathered with other leaders in the city and announced the expansion of the South Bend Open Wi-Fi Network. “It’s critical that we make sure that all of our residents have that access,” said Mayor Mueller. Held at...
WNDU
Registration open for 19th annual LOGAN’s Run
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19th annual LOGAN’s Run will take place on Saturday, August 27 at Hannah and Friends in South Bend. You can enjoy a 1-Mile Wellness Fun Walk or Run, with a Family Fun Fest after. The run is free for LOGAN clients, and $25...
WNDU
Liberty Drive railroad crossing closed in Mishawaka for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Liberty Drive railroad crossing is now closed to traffic between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street in Mishawaka for repairs. Drivers can take a detour on Main Street using Broadway Street and Jefferson Boulevard. Crews are expected to work on these crossing repairs until Aug. 19.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor as lead line replacement project hits 80 percent completion
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Benton Harbor early Sunday afternoon to observe the progress on the city’s lead service lines (LSLs) replacement project. She was joined by Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and other local leaders in talking with residents about the progress...
WNDU
‘An Evening at the Kroc’ taking place on Aug. 25
WNDU
Safety reminders as kids head back to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Summer is winding down and kids are heading back to the classroom, but the hot temperatures are still here. That’s why it’s important to make sure your kids are staying hydrated at school. Many schools in Michiana are not air conditioned, and heat-related...
