SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High pressure continues to build to the southwest and winds for Michiana will continue to come in from the north. Highs will be a few degrees warmer on Wednesday but the humidity will stay low. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday and warm to the low 80s Wednesday. No rain is in the forecast on Wednesday but a brief shower will be possible early Thursday. The overall trend is for skies to stay dry through most of the weekend. A few 80 degree days will be in the forecast for this weekend.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO