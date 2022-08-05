ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Busken Bakery is celebrating the new baby hippo at the zoo by offering free donuts

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend

Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo announces baby hippo's gender

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a boy! The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the gender of the newest member of the hippo bloat. The zoo said keepers were able to get a good look at Fiona's baby brother Monday morning. "We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tips for back-to-school skincare from a local expert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12's back-to-school coverage is focusing on skin care. Kids will be busy going from class to afterschool activities and we have an expert here who's ready to help them keep their skin healthy. Sylvia Brownlee is a salon owner and founder of the national brand Skin by Brownlee and Company.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
WLWT 5

'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
CINCINNATI, OH
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Carol Miller, a 99-year-old Chick-fil-A employee in Cincinnati, works six days a week and shows no signs of slowing down. Miller, or “Miss Carol” as everyone calls her, started working at the restaurant about five years ago, according to WXIX. “I love working...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#At The Zoo#Doughnut#Hippo#Food Drink#The Cincinnati Zoo
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
TheDailyBeast

This Midwest City is Getting Something Right—So Don't Miss It

It has become almost a fetish of late, visiting those once great American cities whose precipitous rise was followed by a slow demise, an attempt by modernity to kill them by a thousand cuts of highways, parking lots, globalism, and unfriendly buildings. But in those cities–Cleveland, Detroit, Tulsa, St. Louis, and so on–what was left behind by those heady decades at the top of the world is spectacular. Museums filled with loot and lucre from around the world, architecture that revolutionized our lives in concert halls, grand libraries, and palaces fit for kings and queens.To visit those cities is to...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Gotta get your goetta at Glier's Goettafest

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s become a yearly tradition in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area — Glier’s Goettafest. “People be like what is go-etta? What is getta? What is that? What is this? What is gooda? But it is pronounced getta,” said Katherine Teague. Teague...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Boone County Fair kicks off its 90th year

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The Boone County Fair kicks off Monday, August 8 in Burlington. The fair is celebrating its 90th year in 2022. It will have a jam-packed week of events including the traditional 4H livestock shows and fan favorites like the tractor pull. Good Morning Cincinnati spent Monday...
BURLINGTON, KY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Anderson Twp, OH USA

I was coming back to work from my lunch break when I found this cute little quilted heart. It happened to also be my favorite colors!!!! Really made my week to find something left intentionally!!! Thank you to the kind stranger what a great idea!
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale

COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local middle school students win international award for innovative solution to food loss

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – A group of middle school students in Mason are celebrating an international award for their problem solving efforts. Team CRE8 took home one of the seven awards presented at the 2022 FIRST Global Innovation Awards in St. Louis, competing against 35,000 teams from 110 countries. CRE8 also won first prize in robotics at the Innovation Project Awards at the FIRST LEGO League Razorback Open Invitational event in Arkansas held in May.
MASON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Covington, KY

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Covington Kentucky neighborhood so unique. At the confluence of the Ohio and Licking rivers, Covington offers an eclectic mix of relaxed taverns, bistros, shops, and waterfront hotels and restaurants. The charming MainStrasse Village district features classic pubs and chic eateries along Main Street, plus Goebel Park’s quirky clock tower. The expansive Devou Park is known for its Cincinnati skyline views, and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge has been an iconic landmark over the Ohio River for more than 150 years.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy