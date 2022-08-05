ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

By Jim Measel
jack1065.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo’s DePerno says voting machine allegations “are totally garbage”

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo said this morning allegations he is involved in a conspiracy to hack into and manipulate voting machines “are totally garbage.”. DePerno’s comments came in an interview with Michigan’s Big Show’s Michael Patrick Shiels Monday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
County
Jackson County, MI
State
Michigan State
Hillsdale County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
County
Calhoun County, MI
Jackson County, MI
Business
Kalamazoo County, MI
Industry
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Industry
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Jackson County, MI
Industry
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Jackson County, MI
Government
Calhoun County, MI
Business
County
Hillsdale County, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Business
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Average Gas Price Lower than National and State Avg.

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is slightly lower than the national and statewide average. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.02 per gallon as of Sunday night. Hillsdale and Monroe County gas prices were slightly lower than Lenawee’s… with Jackson and Washtenaw prices slightly higher.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy
jack1065.com

Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion

PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
PORTAGE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan City Police receive Hometown Hero Award

What seemed like the regular change of shifts turned into an award ceremony for the City of Allegan Police Department. On the afternoon of Friday, July 22, 2022, when the officers entered the breakroom, the table contained buckets of snacks, thank you cards from students at Pine Trails Elementary and even cookies imprinted with their badge numbers. All of this was part of receiving the Hometown Hero Award from Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 4948.
ALLEGAN, MI
jack1065.com

Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Faulty clothes dryer leads to fire at Vine Street home Sunday afternoon

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A faulty clothes dryer is being called the cause of a house fire in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of East Vine Street for a report of a structure fire. When KDPS officers arrived, smoke was observed coming from the residence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy