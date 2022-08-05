Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

Read on jack1065.com
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Detroit News
Second round of heavy rainfall expected for southeast Michigan; watch for flooding
An initial round of showers and storms moved across Michigan early Monday, but a second round later has the potential to bring flash floods across lower Michigan, increasing hazards on roadways and potentially filling basements. Residents will be dealing with a hot and humid early afternoon after showers and storms...
More rain this afternoon, with far southern Michigan getting heaviest amounts
There will be more areas of rain developing this afternoon. For most of us the bulk of the rain is over. For far southern Lower Michigan there could still be an inch or more of rain. Here is the always updated radar so you can track the showers and thundershowers...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo’s DePerno says voting machine allegations “are totally garbage”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo said this morning allegations he is involved in a conspiracy to hack into and manipulate voting machines “are totally garbage.”. DePerno’s comments came in an interview with Michigan’s Big Show’s Michael Patrick Shiels Monday,...
WWMTCw
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Average Gas Price Lower than National and State Avg.
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is slightly lower than the national and statewide average. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.02 per gallon as of Sunday night. Hillsdale and Monroe County gas prices were slightly lower than Lenawee’s… with Jackson and Washtenaw prices slightly higher.
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
jack1065.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan City Police receive Hometown Hero Award
What seemed like the regular change of shifts turned into an award ceremony for the City of Allegan Police Department. On the afternoon of Friday, July 22, 2022, when the officers entered the breakroom, the table contained buckets of snacks, thank you cards from students at Pine Trails Elementary and even cookies imprinted with their badge numbers. All of this was part of receiving the Hometown Hero Award from Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 4948.
jack1065.com
Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
jack1065.com
Faulty clothes dryer leads to fire at Vine Street home Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A faulty clothes dryer is being called the cause of a house fire in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of East Vine Street for a report of a structure fire. When KDPS officers arrived, smoke was observed coming from the residence.
jack1065.com
Two pulled from water, unresponsive, at South Haven’s South Beach Monday afternoon
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A dangerous summer in Lake Michigan waters continues. The South Haven Police Department says two unresponsive people were pulled from the water at South Beach by bystanders around 12:30 p.m. Monday. South Haven Emergency Services and the police department rendered care on-site when...
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
