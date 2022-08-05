Read on thenewsleaders.com
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Minnesota Baker Has Created an Insane Cotton Candy Burrito
A Minnesota baker has gone off the deep end! Or... maybe not. This might actually be a genius concoction that they have whipped up. It's a cotton candy burrito and I might need to try it. This cotton candy burrito is sold at a bakery up in Anoka, MN called...
KIMT
OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
voiceofalexandria.com
WILLMAR --Three people have reportedly died when the car they were in collided with a semi truck in west central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday evening near Willmar. According to officials, a car driven by Justin Ecker, 41, of Lee Summitt, Missouri was traveling north on a county road when the car struck a semi traveling east on Highway 40.
fox9.com
NISSWA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a boat being hauled by a driver on Highway 371 in north-central Minnesota. The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday in the City of Nisswa, north of Brainerd. Troopers say the motorcyclist,...
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota
CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
willmarradio.com
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old on downtown Minneapolis rail platform
A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light-rail transit station Tuesday as the unarmed victim had both hands raised. Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
