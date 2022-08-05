Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street.

The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee.

Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .