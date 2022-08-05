ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhLfE_0h5oyL5100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street.

The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee.

Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 9

HazelEyes14Purrr
3d ago

So sad and tragic, can’t even walk a dog with your child. And the sad thing is it’s in the news everyday someone getting shot more bystanders at that. May he rest peacefully 🙏🏼

Reply
5
James Vuk
3d ago

man crime and murders in philly are almost at the same level as Chicago but somehow these mayors get to maintain their power

Reply
5
Hugh Blo
3d ago

so sorry this hapnd. I wish the ppl on earth knew how great the world would be if everyone learned that love is the only lesson and the whole purpose of life! Until humanity awakens to that reality, needless suffering will continue. We are all one, if one suffers,we all suffer.

Reply
2
 

NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 15, ‘Targeted' as 34 Shots Are Fired, Philly Police Say

A mother rushed her teenage son to the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia Sunday night in what police called a "targeted" attack where at least 34 shots were fired. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. along North 13th Street at Fairmount Avenue. Moments after being shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man sought for indecent assault in Center City

CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are seeking a suspect in connection with an indecent assault in Center City. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was exiting a subway at 19th and Market Streets when a man reached out and grabbed her buttocks as she was walking up the steps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

