ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Priscilla Presley Designed Elvis’ Famous TCB Necklace

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Throughout his lifetime, legendary singer Elvis Presley had several memorable catchphrases. However, outsiders didn’t know many of his slogans and “secret language” like his close-knit group of employees and business associates, often referred to as the Memphis Mafia.

One of the famous phrases Elvis often said was “ Taking Care of Business ,” abbreviated TCB. Fans frequently saw the singer wearing a necklace with the letters TCB. Recently, his ex-wife Priscilla Presley shared the necklace’s origin, revealing she designed the famous piece.

Priscilla Presley designed Elvis Presley’s iconic necklace

Priscilla and Elvis were what some might call soulmates . The pair met in West Germany, where the singer was stationed. They kept in touch, and almost a decade later, Elvis popped the question. He asked the then-20-year-old Priscilla to marry him with a three-carat diamond.

Priscilla and Elvis were together for a while, but things began souring when Elvis went on tour. This led to an affair between Priscilla and her karate instructor . That, coupled with Elvis’s countless dalliances with other women, eventually led to the collapse of their marriage.

Still, they remained friends, and Priscilla holds the singer in high regard to this day. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair , the businesswoman shared the origin of one of Elvis’s iconic pieces: the TCB necklace.

Priscilla said, “I actually designed the TCB necklace. We were on a plane going to Memphis one day and he said to me that he wanted to have something for the guys that made it just for the guys. A piece of jewelry for TCB especially and he wanted something designed for it.”

“As we were flying, it started to rain and as it rained, a lightning bolt came across the sky and I looked at it and I drew a lightning bolt and then I put the TCB right on it. And then I said to him, ‘Is this what you mean?’ And he looked at it and he said ‘This is it. This is what I want.’ And the rest is history.”

The businesswoman didn’t think the necklace would become a huge piece of pop culture. Priscilla said, “Who knew that it would be as big as it is. I mean truly.” In the end, she regretted not getting a patent on it.

Elvis Presley’s bodyguard said the singer had the necklace made for everyone in his entourage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5FUA_0h5oyKCI00
The TCB 18kt Gold Necklace owned by Elvis Presley | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Elvis is known for being generous to those close to him, often gifting expensive cars and other items. According to Sonny West, Elvis’s former bodyguard , Priscilla and Elvis came up with the TCB logo. Then, they enlisted the help of a Beverly Hills jeweler to bring the idea to life.

The singer reportedly made 14-karat gold necklaces with the TCB logo for all the men in his entourage. Soon, by West’s account, the logo and the motto became the group’s “calling card.”

Elvis was often seen spotting the necklace around his neck and also wore a ring with the same symbol. The women weren’t left behind either, as Elvis had TLC (Tender Loving Care) necklaces made for them in a similar style.

Elvis Presley’s iconic White Eyelet Jumpsuit sold for millions

The White Eyelet Jumpsuit and Cape became synonymous with Elvis after his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances, and many impersonators today use it to identify themselves. The jumpsuit was designed by Bill Belew, who sourced inspiration from Presley’s intense love for karate.

Elvis reportedly came up with the outfit’s eagle motif, saying it was “something that would say ‘America to the world.'” According to Deadline , the whole outfit, which was in a private collection for more than three decades, was auctioned in 2021 for $1,012,500.

RELATED: Elvis Presley’s Friend Claims Priscilla Presley Wasn’t Supposed to Use Elvis’s Last Name After Their Divorce – But She Eventually Did

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet, Harley-Davidson and a Treasure Trove of Prized Possessions Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s a well-known fact that the King loved bling. The late rock and roll great, more formally known as Elvis Presley, amassed a comprehensive collection over the course of his life, and now a large chunk of it is heading to auction. The prized pieces, which the “Hound Dog” singer gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, will go under the gavel at a dedicated GWS Auctions sale on August 27. Titled the “Lost Jewelry Collection of Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker,” it comprises a total of 193 lots that run the gamut...
ENTERTAINMENT
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley’s Ex-Linda Thompson Redesigned Some of the Most Iconic Rooms in Graceland

Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to the entertainer’s history. Thompson was the King of Rock and Roll’s longtime companion. She also helped breathe new life into Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. Thompson helped design some of the now-iconic and beloved details within the home’s interior. These touches remain in the home …
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Tcb#The Memphis Mafia#Vanity Fair
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

154K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy