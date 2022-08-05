ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Southern Charm’: Whitney Sudler-Smith Just Got Fired as Patricia Altschul’s Butler – Meet Randy

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Whitney Sudler-Smith is no longer playing butler for mom Patricia Altschul on Southern Charm . Months after butler Michael Kelcourse ‘s spinal cord stroke, Sudler-Smith had to step in to perform various butler tasks including dog walking and cocktail making.

But there’s a new butler in town – meet Randy. And while Altschul said she could never replace Kelcourse, Randy is temporarily handling the butler duties a little (a lot) better than her son.

Patricia Altschul hired a new butler – meet Randy

Southern Charm fans “met” Randy during the latest Southern Charm episode when Shep Rose came by for a visit with his dog Little Craig. Randy arrived during the meeting to bring Altschul her cocktail. “Have you met Randy?” she asked Rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48g81X_0h5oyJJZ00
Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith | Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“So Randy is doing a good job?” Rose asked Altschul.

And while Altschul said Randy is doing a good job, she added, “I mean no one will ever take Michael’s place. But he’s been good.”

Sudler-Smith piped in, “He’s been helping alleviate my duties as the official dog walker.”

“Randy is a lovely man,” Altschul said in a confessional. “He is a server. He fixes drinks. It’s so much better than Whitney.” Cameras flashed to a frustrated Sudler-Smith trying to navigate life as his mother’s servant – and nobody was overly thrilled.

What is Whitney Sudler-Smith doing now?

Relieved of his butler duties, Sudler-Smith has more time to continue behind the camera on Southern Charm where he acts as executive producer . Plus, he’s also currently producing a new documentary about the American beauty pageant industry, called Mrs. America .

Sudler-Smith shared the announcement in Variety on Instagram . He captioned the photo: “Excited to work with this amazing crew.”

Director Penny Lane told Variety ,” I cannot wait to immerse myself in the world of Mrs. America – past, present and future. What an incredible opportunity to learn and think deeply about womanhood, marriage and American values. Plus, sequins! So many sequins!”

Where is Patricia Altschul’s butler Michael today?

Kelcourse abruptly suffered a spinal cord stroke in 2021 and was immediately hospitalized. “Michael had what is known as a spinal stroke, so he is paralyzed from the chest down, which kind of struck me in the heart,” Altschul told Bravo’s The Daily Dish . “I’m still shocked by the whole thing, because he had been with us for 18 years. My longest marriage lasted 15 years, so Michael is the most stable relationship I’ve ever had.”

After several months in a rehabilitation facility, Kelcourse moved to Sarasota, Florida so he could be close to family. Before he moved south, he told Cameran Eubanks that he wanted to use his health crisis to help others.

“Michael is one of the most amazing and incredible people that I’ve ever met,” Eubanks told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “When this happened to him, I was able to go visit him in the hospital before he left for his rehab center and he said to me with tears in his eyes, he said, ‘Cameran, this happened to me for a reason.’ And he said, ‘I’m going to use the rest of my life to inspire people and help others.’”

Kelcourse spends his days in Florida but misses his Southern Charm family. He recently posted a photo with one of Altschul’s dogs. “I really miss peaches she and I had such a bond Mrs. Altschul sent me a peaches pillow to remember her by from the HSN collection,” he wrote. Adding, “I miss everyone so much.”

RELATED: ‘Southern Charm’: Patricia Altschul’s Butler Michael Kelcourse Is Being Treated for a Spinal Cord Stroke

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 7

Related
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bravo Star Seemingly Quits Show Amid Feud With Austen Kroll

Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove says she's "done" with the Bravo show after revealing the extent of her bad blood with Southern Charm star Austen Kroll. The reality personality shocked fans Tuesday when she took to Twitter to share a story about Kroll's beer Trop Hop, captioning it, "Cheers to the most narsasitic [sic] twat on @BravoTV."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Patricia Altschul
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white

Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What happened to Kyle Chrisley?

SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy