After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen offers to his name from schools like UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others, Lewis has solidified himself as one of the best 2026 prospects in the nation.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO