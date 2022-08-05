Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO