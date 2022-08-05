New par-3 golf course construction underway at Rogers Park

Read on www.baynews9.com
995qyk.com
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles
Pinellas Trail Complete Loop Now 75 Miles. It’s been 30 years in the making. After Covid, the activity on The Pinellas Trail exploded to over 2,000,000 (yep 2 million) users per year. Now that this final 6.7 mile North Gap has been completed we have a complete 75 mile loop. The newly completed Gap runs from Enterprise road in Clearwater to John Chesnut Sr Park in Palm Harbor. Still a few minor improvements to be done, including a bridge over a Lake Tarpon canal. Source ABCActionNews.
travelawaits.com
20 Florida Monthly Rentals On The Pinellas Peninsula For Snowbirds
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. You’ve earned this. You’ve earned the time off. You’ve earned the chance to get away. And now it’s time for you and yours to take on full snowbird status and head to Florida for a month or more. Where do you start, you might ask? We’re here to help! If the Pinellas Peninsula in Florida sounds appealing to you (I’ve been, trust me… it’s appealing), then we hope you take a few moments to look at these 20 rental options selected just for you. These are nearly exclusively designed for couples — your chance to truly get away from it all!
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
10NEWS
Deputies: Florida Keys couple attack man with pole, fishing rod for snorkeling too close to property
MARATHON, Fla. — A couple in the Florida Keys was arrested over the weekend after allegedly attacking a Tampa Bay man for snorkeling too close to their property. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and 61-year-old Katia De Oliveira were charged with aggravated battery and battery, respectively, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office statement.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
Lanes reopen after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
A crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.
Pinellas County leaders nearly complete 75 mile loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can nearly travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
Bay News 9
Busch Gardens offering behind the scenes tour of coasters
TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering visitors a chance to take behind-the-scenes tours of some of its roller coasters. Busch Gardens to offer behind-the-scenes tours of its coasters in celebration of National Roller Coaster Day. Visitors can go behind-the-scenes at SheiKra, Iron Gwazi, Cheetah Hunt or...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore
There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County teacher shortage, Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and an Atlantic tropical depression may form this week
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We have partly sunny skies before numerous showers and thunderstorms develop today. An east-southeast wind is 5 to 15 mph, then a sea breeze forms this afternoon. Storms will develop this afternoon and will move west. With an upper...
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
Tropics waking up with possible development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
79-year-old Lutz man dies in Montana climbing incident
Authorities have identified a Florida man who died while climbing in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.
boatlyfe.com
Statement Marine Introduces Next-Level 43-Foot Quad-Engine Center Console Catamaran
<!– In the News: Statement Marine Introduces Next-Level 43-Foot Quad-Engine Center Console Catamaran. For the past 15 years, Statement Marine in Clearwater, Fla., has continued to push the envelope in the performance boat industry. Now, in typical Statement flare and fashion, the company that has been building offshore V-bottoms, catamarans and center consoles since 2007—well, the center consoles came a few years later—is announcing another groundbreaking new model.
