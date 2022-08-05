ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

1 dead in crash on I-85, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte due to a deadly crash Monday. The crash happened near North Graham Street (Exit 40) on the northbound lanes of I-85. All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened by noon. A second person suffered minor injuries, according to Medic.
fox46.com

1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
WXII 12

NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
Fox 46 Charlotte

SBI identifies Charlotte murder suspect shot, killed by police in Clemmons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
WCNC

Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
WCNC

Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
Fox 46 Charlotte

CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
WBTV

Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off McClintock Road, which is between Independence Boulevard and Central Avenue. A WBTV crew on the scene saw a...
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
WSOC Charlotte

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
