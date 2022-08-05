Read on www.wcnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte Unlimited
Related
CMPD investigating after person found shot on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard around 1 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was shot there or if they drove themselves to that location after being injured.
1 dead in crash on I-85, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte due to a deadly crash Monday. The crash happened near North Graham Street (Exit 40) on the northbound lanes of I-85. All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened by noon. A second person suffered minor injuries, according to Medic.
fox46.com
1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
Man killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a west Charlotte murder was killed on Friday after exchanging gunshots with police in Forsyth County. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that Alexander Weah, 23, was involved in both a homicide and a shooting where he was killed by police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
SBI identifies Charlotte murder suspect shot, killed by police in Clemmons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
fox46.com
CMPD search for suspect in reported assault at Harris Teeter parking lot
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that they said left the victim with serious injuries. The assault happened on July 24 just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of...
Vegfest returns to Charlotte following a 2-year pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Vegfest is one of the last festivals to make a comeback in the Queen City. The festival started in 2012 and grew to set a record in 2019, with more than 5,000 people in attendance, but had to take a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off McClintock Road, which is between Independence Boulevard and Central Avenue. A WBTV crew on the scene saw a...
Shooting near I-485 leaves one person seriously hurt, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting near Interstate 485 in Charlotte Monday afternoon. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a police scene near the interstate and Brookshire Freeway. MEDIC confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition has...
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
9 Investigates: How fast does MEDIC respond to 911 calls? 2 families say they never showed
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — When you call 911, you expect help to arrive quickly, but two families tell Channel 9 that MEDIC never showed up after they called for help. “That’s just unacceptable. It’s truly unacceptable,” Kim Bradley told Channel 9. “We don’t want people to...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
Comments / 0