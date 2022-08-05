Police: Woman found dead in car in Henrico’s east end

Read on www.nbc12.com
NBC12
Man injured in Henrico shooting at apartment complex
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting. Officers were called to the scene along Hope Road shortly before 12:30 p.m. Police could be seen taping off areas around Hope Village. Officials said a man was taken to the hospital. The extent...
Man arrested after woman in car killed in Forest Hill Avenue shooting
Police have arrested a suspect and identified the woman killed in a double shooting along a busy road on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.
WRIC TV
Suspects used bird poop to perform distraction scam in Colonial Heights, police say
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a credit card scam in early July. Police said on July 3, two Hispanic males walked up to the victim in the CVS Pharmacy...
Man fighting for life after Richmond overnight shooting in Shockoe Bottom
A man has been left fighting for life after an overnight shooting in downtown Richmond Sunday.
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Petersburg crash closes lanes between Jamestown Drive, Hickory Hill Road
Petersburg police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Jamestown Drive and Hickory Hill Road after a vehicle crash on County Drive.
NBC12
Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city. Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country. This update came after two deadly...
22-year-old woman found shot dead in car in Highland Springs identified, investigation ongoing
Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.
Two men shot at Richmond apartment complex Saturday morning
Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.
NBC12
Man charged with stealing check from church
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with stealing a check from a church in Crewe. The Crewe Police Department was called to Crewe Baptist Church around 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. Police said initial reports indicated that purses and a check were stolen. A suspect was later...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South causes 4.5-mile backup in Colonial Heights
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing major delays for drivers in Colonial Heights.
Man killed in double shooting at Richmond apartments
An investigation is underway after a double shooting at a Richmond apartment complex early Saturday morning.
NBC12
Police identify woman found shot to death in car
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a shooting that happened in Henrico’s east end early Friday morning. At around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found Zhykierra Zhane Guy,...
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic Apartments on the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a report of a shooting.
Man injured in shooting in Richmond
A man was injured in Richmond on Sunday morning after a reported shooting.
Police ID man killed at Richmond apartments
Officers have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.
NBC12
Police Chief says major crime is up compared to last year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Police Chief has a blunt assessment of current crime trends in the city during a second-quarter crime briefing on Monday. This update came after two deadly double shootings within days of each other. One from Thursday when a man and woman were found shot...
WAVY News 10
14-year-old girl reported missing in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was last seen by her mother leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community Thursday afternoon around three o’clock.
Petersburg Police officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident
Retired Judge James Yoffy found Lt. Jason Sharp not guilty of two misdemeanor assault charges and one count of making false statements in a police report.
WAVY News 10
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
