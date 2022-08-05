Lower Macungie approves community hospital plan

Read on www.wfmz.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
WFMZ-TV Online
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN to close Northampton Crossings COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Monday it will be closing its Northampton Crossings (Palmer) shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but will open a new location for shots about two miles away at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks. The last day for shots at the Northampton Crossings clinic, located in...
Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
wdiy.org
Millions of Dollars of Funding Are Coming to Pennsylvania’s Lowest-Funded Districts
Schools around the midstate – especially those that have been historically underfunded – will be welcoming students in the coming weeks with more cash in their coffers. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports on what a few of those schools plan to do with that money. Read the full...
WGAL
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bonus will soon be on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state'sproperty tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program.
sanatogapost.com
Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Road Closure on Route 113 in Hilltown Township for Wednesday, August 10
HILLTOWN TWP, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Souderton Road) between Minsi Trail and Blooming Glen Road in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, August 10, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for tree removal, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. During the closure,...
Older Pennsylvanians have paid enough in taxes. Help them stay solvent with this plan. | Letter
May I suggest that the state Legislature realign a small portion of the casino table-game taxes to be utilized to offset the minimum income for older Pennsylvanians as follows:. Home owners upon attaining 70 years of age see their property/school/income taxes reduced by 25%, and upon celebrating each 5 additional...
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
How Pennsylvania’s new minimum wage regulations will impact workers
“This change could make a difference, but those folks need a bump up, too, in other ways.”
erienewsnow.com
New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction
On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
WFMZ-TV Online
PA groups' call to action for reproductive rights
In about a month, the Pennsylvania General Assembly revisits a controversial proposal with five separate amendments to the state Constitution. Groups that oppose Senate Bill 106 are using the next few weeks to rally their forces. SB 106 could deny the right to abortion care and funding in Pennsylvania without...
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
PA Gov. Race: Tickets available for DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets are now available for a Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. According to Turning Point Action, the “United and Win Rally” will be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. The convention center is located at 1000 Fort […]
