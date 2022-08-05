ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

Lower Macungie approves community hospital plan

By Steve Althouse
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN to close Northampton Crossings COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Monday it will be closing its Northampton Crossings (Palmer) shopping center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but will open a new location for shots about two miles away at Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Hecktown Oaks. The last day for shots at the Northampton Crossings clinic, located in...
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
Times Leader

Experts: First Hospital closure a potential catastrophe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The announced closure of First Hospital may have seemed sudden, and the promises of Commonwealth Health to help all patients reassuring. But local people who teach and work in the mental health care field say this development has been years — if not decades — in the making, likely will be hard to permanently fix, and could be “catastrophic” in the short term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macungie, PA
City
Home, PA
Lower Macungie Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lower Macungie Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
WGAL

Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax or rent rebate to get one-time bonus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bonus will soon be on the way for older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state'sproperty tax and rent rebate program. In early September, the bonus rebates will be mailed or sent through direct deposit for those who have already applied and qualified for the rebate program.
sanatogapost.com

Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Community Development#Development Plan#General Health#Medical Services#Embree Development Group#Lvhn
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction

On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

PA groups' call to action for reproductive rights

In about a month, the Pennsylvania General Assembly revisits a controversial proposal with five separate amendments to the state Constitution. Groups that oppose Senate Bill 106 are using the next few weeks to rally their forces. SB 106 could deny the right to abortion care and funding in Pennsylvania without...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.  […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy