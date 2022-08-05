Read on www.ktmoradio.com
Rodeo Time in Sikeston
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday. As always, there’s a great variety of entertainment and that entertainment, according to event spokesman Clay Driskill, is a means to an important end. For tickets go to sikestonrodeo.com.
Matthews Teen Seriously Hurt in Weekend Crash
A New Madrid County teenager was seriously hurt just after midnight Saturday when the pickup she was driving ran off CR 843 north of Matthews and struck a silo. The MSHP reports the 17 year old girl from Matthews was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center.
