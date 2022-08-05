ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFZJs_0h5oulGJ00

Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.

The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.

Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding the true number of fake or bot accounts on the platform in order to push through the deal.

But in the new court filing, Twitter calls Mr Musk’s accusations “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant”.

Twitter labels the billionaire’s claim that Twitter had hidden or misrepresented the number of bot accounts on the platform “a story” that had been “imagined in an effort to escape a merger agreement that Musk no longer found attractive once the stock market — and along with it, his massive personal wealth — declined in value”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pvzYP_0h5oulGJ00

The company has previously published a rough estimation that around 5% of the accounts on the site are bots, a figure that Mr Musk has latched onto and disputed during the takeover saga – leading to the current legal stand-off.

During the takeover, Twitter has given Mr Musk and his lawyers access to company data to allow them to complete their own analysis, but Mr Musk’s team has argued the data has failed to give them a clear picture.

In response, Twitter has said Mr Musk’s argument is “incoherent”.

“Musk invents representations Twitter never made and then tries to wield, selectively, the extensive confidential data Twitter provided him to conjure a breach of those purported representations,” Twitter says in its filing.

“Yet Musk simultaneously and incoherently asserts that Twitter breached the merger agreement by stonewalling his information requests.”

The court documents reveal that in his counter-claim, Mr Musk and his lawyers suggest their own analysis of data Twitter provided to them has found that, in fact, around 10% of the accounts on Twitter could be categorised as bots – and therefore Twitter had misrepresented its position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuag5_0h5oulGJ00

However, Twitter has also hit back at the claim, arguing that Mr Musk’s team used a “generic web tool” to carry out this analysis, one it says has previously identified even Mr Musk’s own account as a bot.

“That claim is untenable on its face because Musk is not measuring the same thing as Twitter or even using the same data as Twitter,” the company says.

“The result is a distortion that Musk is hoping will nonetheless make waves.”

Twitter adds Mr Musk’s aggressive approach to the takeover deal meant he “forwent” any due diligence.

“The counter-claims fail to justify Musk’s plan to dishonour the merger agreement,” Twitter says.

“Musk claims that he has the right to walk away from the deal if Twitter was ‘miscounting’ the number of false or spam accounts on its platform. That is incorrect — as the facts and terms of the merger agreement show.

“When Musk offered to buy Twitter, he did not ask for — and Twitter did not make — any representations regarding the number of false or spam accounts. The merger agreement does not contain a single reference to false or spam accounts.

“Nor did Musk ask Twitter for any information to ‘verify’ the number of false or spam accounts before he entered into the merger agreement. To the contrary, Musk forwent all due diligence — giving Twitter 24 hours to accept his take-it-or-leave-it offer before he would present it directly to Twitter’s stockholders.”

The case is currently due to go to a trial in October.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
biztoc.com

In Court Battle With Twitter, Elon Musk's Revelation On Indian Government

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through. Musk said that the social media giant jeopardised its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit in a Delaware court which was filed under seal last Friday and made public Thursday, Musk also claimed that he was "hoodwinked" into signing the deal.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal will complete if it shows bot-counting method, challenges CEO to debate

What just happened? Elon Musk says his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could still go through, on the condition that Twitter shows exactly how it counts the number of fake accounts on the platform. The Tesla boss has long insisted that the company lies about the number of bots on the site, and he is now challenging CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate" on the issue.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?

Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Countersuit Could Be Made Public As Early As Thursday Despite Twitter's Objections: Report

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s countersuit against Twitter, Inc. TWTR could be made public soon, Reuters reported. Presiding judge Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court ruled in this regard after Twitter took exception to Musk’s attempt to release the 163-page document on Wednesday. The social media platform contended that it hasn’t been given a chance to redact confidential company-related information.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

783K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy