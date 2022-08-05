ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Chinese general says military exercises around Taiwan mean they can ‘strike whenever we want’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A Chinese major general said on state television that military live-fire exercises are “surrounding the whole island” of Taiwan so they can “strike whenever we want, however, we want.”

“We are calm and not impetuous, but we will defend our sovereignty and democracy,” Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen said in response to the drills.

The military exercises, which commenced on Thursday (4 August), have been condemned by Japan’s prime minsiter Fumio Kishida as being a threat to regional security.

China knows it no match for the surrounding countries supported by the U.S. military strength. This is just a show and if they do go ahead, no one, absolutely no one should even consider doing business with China! Period!!!

Sure you can and then that will be the end for China as the Chinese people will help us defeat their horrible government and establish a government run by the people like what has happened in South Korea and Japan to mention a few. So go ahead and jump and watch the defeat fro. The inside out

the one thing China is most scared of in the world . is Japan with nuclear warheads and a military buildup .. I say it's time we let Japan build offensive weapons

