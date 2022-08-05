WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters

Read on wakeupwyo.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road
Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Let Pristine Appearance Fool You, Wild Wyoming Water Isn’t Safe To Drink
Partaking of untreated water from Wyoming's lakes, ponds, rivers or streams could leave one with more than just memories of a great outdoors adventure. "There are a few different things that can be found in the water" which can lead...
Dare to Look Inside Wyoming’s ‘Zone of Death’ Near Yellowstone
It's highly recommended at some point in your life to visit Yellowstone National Park. However, there is one part of the park you'll want to avoid. It's a small section known as the "Zone of Death" where you can hypothetically get away with murder although it's really not that simple.
wyo4news.com
Keep Wyoming wild and beautiful on summer adventures
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Summer is in full swing, with national parks, rodeos, and the water calling your name. Unfortunately, whatever fun adventures you go on this summer, invasive species may hitch a ride, which poses a threat to wildlife and ecosystems throughout the cowboy state. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) strives to educate recreationists and tourists on how to enjoy hiking, boating, and riding responsibly without spreading invasive species or pests. Luckily, everyone can take a few simple steps to reduce and even stop the spread.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cynthia Lummis: Three Homegrown Wyoming Women Rise to the Top in This Year’s Election
Those of us lucky enough to call Wyoming home know of our state's rich history of pioneering women and female firsts. Be it Louisa Swain casting that historic first vote in Laramie, Esther Hobart Morris being sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in South Pass City, or Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first woman in the United States to serve as a Governor, Wyoming has a rich history of smart, courageous and capable women leading the way.
Gas prices keep dropping, Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.16/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Mark Young Appointed as Wyoming’s Interim State Fire Marshal, Hopes to Increase Efficiency
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release the appointment of Mark Young as Interim State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Young replaces Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years as the state fire marshal. Young was deputy director and assistant...
Abortion Providers Continue Legal Battle to Keep Abortion Legal in Wyoming
On Wednesday, plaintiffs in the case that temporarily blocked Wyoming's abortion trigger ban filed a new motion hoping to extend the block on the state's abortion trigger ban. The plaintiffs, in this case, include Danielle Johnson, a resident of Teton County who was 22 weeks pregnant when the case...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite
There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home. According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).
Stimulus funds available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does some extra money or your mortgage or rent sound right now? Did you know that money is available to you in Wyoming? The key is to know where to find it through a variety of government agencies. The money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different state level departments.
ksut.org
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?
Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works
A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mysterious Absentee Ballot Request Mailed By Cheney Campaign
This past weekend, and one week before Wyoming's primary deadline, a friend of mine from Gillette Wyoming sent me some photos of what appears to be an absentee ballot that she received in the mail. The mail-in ballot request had Liz Cheney's name on them. Ironically this person used to...
22-year old Wyoming student dies after lightning strike
The NOLS Outdoor Education Course notified Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) at 6:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, that lightning had struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness. One person, a 22-year-old male, died in the incident, while another, an adult male, sustained...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
