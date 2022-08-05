Suncor Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $12.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SU