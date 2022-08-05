Denison Mine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

