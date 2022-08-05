Western Asset Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $3.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.2 million.

