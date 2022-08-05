Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit

Read on communityimpact.com
A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
It’s scary when you think how social media sites know as much about you as they do. So I wasn’t surprised when I logged on to Google the other day and up popped a story on the second most popular donut in the United States. (So they clearly know I like the occasional trip to Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery.)
Beatrice Bailey reminds the crossing guards they're providing life lessons one step at a time.
Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
AUSTIN, Texas — At 19.6%, Austin had the third-highest rent increase year over year in the country, according to June housing data from Realtor.com. Miami took the top spot with a 37.4% increase, and Orlando took second with a 23.9% increase. San Diego closely followed Austin with a 19.1% increase.
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for adult horse riding lessons near me, Austin is the place to be! There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in Austin with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease!
This coming Saturday, August 13th, Anchor Bar Round Rock will be having another adoption day! This time it’s benefiting Last Centurion Rescue and Central Texas Ruffugees. Stop by Anchor Bar between 2pm and 4pm, meet the adoptable dogs, and purchase something from the Pup Menu. Proceeds from the Pup Menu purchases will be donated to the organizations.
Arbor Nail Bar opens with a soft opening Aug. 5 at Arbor Walk
Owners and sisters Annie Le and Jennie Tran are offering guests 20% off all services during the soft opening at Arbor Nail Bar. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Arbor Nail Bar, a professional nail services bar with affordable prices at Arbor Walk in Northwest Austin, opened its doors with a soft opening Aug. 5 with 20% off. The business will host its grand opening Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Customers will receive 20% off all services as well as complimentary soft drinks, Vietnamese coffee, strawberry and Hawaiian mimosas, red and white wine, and margaritas.
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Ensenada primarily serves shrimp and fish tacos inspired by the port city where the restaurant got its name. (Courtesy Ensenada) La Plancha, Ensenada and Dos Fronteras have all opened in Austin this summer. 1. La Plancha opened its first location at 1701 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, on...
Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Austin, Tx from September 16, 2022 to September 18, 2022!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the...
Austin's high reached the triple digits Monday. It was the 58th time this summer the afternoon temperatures reached at least 100 degrees.
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
Workers rallied outside the Detriot-style pizzeria's location on Guadalupe Street just north of the University of Texas at Austin campus.
