Black Diamond Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDIMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDIMF