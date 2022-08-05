ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forum Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $172.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Forum Energy said it expects revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

