Horace Mann: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $12.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $346.3 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.35 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMN