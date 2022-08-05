Olympic Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (AP) _ Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) on Thursday reported earnings of $37.6 million in its second quarter.

The Highland Hills, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.26 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $709.2 million in the period.

