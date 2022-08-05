Cooper-Standard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) _ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its second quarter.

The Northville, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.93 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.40 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $605.9 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

