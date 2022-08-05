Vector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Thursday reported earnings of $39.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $387.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR