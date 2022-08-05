ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Kaman Corp. (KAMN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The industrial distribution aircraft components company posted revenue of $160.8 million in the period.

Kaman expects full-year revenue in the range of $700 million to $715 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAMN

