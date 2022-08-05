Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.
The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $89.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $11.4 million, or 7 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $515.8 million in the period.
