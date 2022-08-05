Alleghany: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alleghany Corp. (Y) on Thursday reported a loss of $171.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $12.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $17.28 per share.

The property and casualty insurance provider posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.09 billion.

