Pembina Pipeline: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported profit of $301.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 54 cents.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period.

