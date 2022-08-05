Bristow Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period.

