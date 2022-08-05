ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $301.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
