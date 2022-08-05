National HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $271.4 million in the period.

