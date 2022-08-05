Marin Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The cloud-based digital advertising management company posted revenue of $4.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Marin Software said it expects revenue in the range of $4.5 million to $5 million.

