Lake Erie algae severity projections bumped up by NOAA

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago
CARROLL TOWNSHIP — Green algae scum is visible along Magee Marsh Wildlife Area's shoreline, as scientists have bumped up their Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) severity seasonal projections this week.

NOAA's National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science and its research partners originally predicted a severity of 3.5 on a scale of 10 in late June.

Wednesday, NOAA revised its projection and now expects a bloom with a severity of 4.5 with a range up to 5.5 due to model uncertainty.

The agency cited locally generated rainfall that was greater than normal in July in making the revision.

Th3 updated forecast reflects measured July total bioavailable phosphorus (TBP) loads, which were greater than the TBP forecast NOAA used for the seasonal forecast.

There has been some algae detection in recent days from the Ottawa County raw water intake from the lake, said Ottawa County Sanitary Engineer Kelly Frey Thursday.

"We've started to see a little bit under our microscope," Frey said.

Frey said the microcystin detection has been minimal and easily treated at the Ottawa County plant.

He said he looked at numbers from previous years and found this year, in terms of algae impact, is the same as 2021.

Supply chain issues have loosened up in recent weeks and the Ottawa County treatment facility has been able to more easily secure chemicals used to treat lake water, Frey said.

Lake Erie bloom is moving around

Based on looking at NOAA's HAB bulletins, Frey said the lake's bloom is moving around quite a bit, with a lot of southerly winds affecting its movement.

In June, NOAA forecasted that western Lake Erie would experience a smaller-than-average cyanobacterial harmful algal bloom this summer, with a bloom less severe than last year (severity of 6) and similar to 2020.

Laura Johnson, director of the National Center for Water Quality Research based at Heidelberg University, said at the time the phosphorus loads from the Maumee River into Lake Erie since March had not gotten really high.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

