Orion Engineered Carbons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $29.7 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $541.2 million in the period.

Orion Engineered Carbons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.35 per share.

