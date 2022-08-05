ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Membership-based practice Aroha Medical now open in Pflugerville

Aroha Medical provides membership-based primary care services. (Courtesy Aroha Medical) Direct primary care practice Aroha Medical opened July 14 at 1317 Picadilly Drive, Unit C-302, Pflugerville. Direct primary care is a type of health care for which patients pay a monthly fee for direct access to their physician. Aroha Medical's scope of services includes general primary care, preventative counseling and in-house lab work. 512-640-0641. https://arohamedical.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ramen Tatsu-Ya coming soon to South Austin; another location in the works for North Austin

A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to the public by the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave. (Photo courtesy of Ramen Tatsu-Ya) A new Ramen Tatsu-Ya will be open to customers at the end of the summer at 8601 S. Congress Ave., Ste. 200, Austin. This will be the fifth location in Austin, while plans for a sixth location to open by the end of the year at the Lakeline Market shopping center at 14028 N. US 183, Bldg. G, Ste. 310, Austin, are also being finalized.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park nonprofit Austin Steam Train Association commemorates railroad history with hill country rides

The Austin Steam Train Association is leasing this HZRX Diesel 3134 locomotive while its diesel engine is undergoing restoration work. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact Newspaper) As the only nonprofit railroad in Texas, the Austin Steam Train Association, based in Cedar Park, invests in restoring, preserving and showcasing vintage train cars and...
CEDAR PARK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses now open or coming soon in Pflugerville

Several new businesses are now open or will open soon in Pflugerville, including an independent book shop and a climbing center. The Book Burrow opened a brick-and-mortar space July 12 at 2401 W. Pecan St., Ste. 102, Pflugerville. Owner Kelsey Black said the shop sells children’s, young adult and adult books in all genres. Customers may send an email for more information to [email protected] or reach out on social media. 512-670-8441. www.thebookburrowbookstore.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit

Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ent#Head And Neck Cancer#Clinics#Throat Clinic
Community Impact Austin

Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock

Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September

Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park restaurant Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine strives to serve fresh, authentic fare

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine co-owner Allam Steitieh said he and co-owner Hassan Alsukhni founded the Cedar Park restaurant because the area did not...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Zips Dry Cleaning expanding into Austin and Round Rock

A Zips Dry Cleaning is located at 8105 Burnet Road, Austin. Two new locations will be opening around October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Zips Dry Cleaners is opening two new retail locations: one at the Cannon Oaks Shopping Center at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin, and another near the intersection of Gattis School Road and A.W. Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock. Both opening dates are set for October.
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD heads back to school Aug. 18

GISD students will endure a total of 170 full instruction days from Aug. 18-May 26. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Georgetown ISD students, teachers and staff will head back to the classroom Aug. 18. According to GISD's district calendar, students will have a total of 170 full instruction days and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy