Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period.

