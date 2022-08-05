ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported a loss of $128 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period.

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
