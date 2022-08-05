Preformed Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.7 million in its second quarter.

The Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share.

The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $163.5 million in the period.

