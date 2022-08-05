ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FOSHAN, China (AP) _ Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

