Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) _ Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period.

