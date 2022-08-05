Enerplus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $244.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $628 million in the period.

