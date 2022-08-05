Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $449.2 million in the period.

