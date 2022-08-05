What you need to know about the tax-free weekend in Arkansas, Missouri

Read on www.ky3.com
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
KYTV
Federal disaster area declared for parts of St. Louis region due to flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - President Joe Biden has approved the request by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to declare parts of the state hit hard by recent flooding a federal disaster area. Parson’s office announced the request had been approved by Biden Monday afternoon and is specifically in response to...
KYTV
Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
Kait 8
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
KYTV
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
KHBS
Lawmakers head to Arkansas Special Session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called a special session for Tuesday, Aug. 9. The governor tells 40/29 News that the special session will focus largely on the $1.6 billion surplus and how to provide relief for Arkansans during current inflation.Part 1 of our interview with Hutchinson is above. Part 2 along with our interviews with other lawmakers, is below.
What items are tax-exempt this weekend in Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans will notice huge savings in their wallets when it's time to shop for back-to-school items during tax-free weekend. Computers and other electronics are now included in this year's sales tax holiday along with school supplies and clothing. The holiday allows Arkansans to buy a variety...
Stimulus update: What you need to know about relief payment checks going out this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As inflation, gas prices and food shortages continue to pummel people across the country, some Americans will receive a little bit of help. Several states are in the process of sending direct stimulus payments to their residents, almost a year and a half after the last round of federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan. In some of the states, the payments are being referred to as tax rebate checks.
KYTV
5th abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer...
Illinois abortion clinics have been flooded with patients since Roe overturning; new Indiana law could mean even more
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- More than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a better idea is emerging of how big the impact has been on Illinois clinics. Planned Parenthood of Illinois says in the past month, they typically saw around 100 patients from other states every month. But after Roe was overturned, PPIL said they saw 750 new patients in just the first week. The call volume at PPIL also doubled in the days after the Supreme Court decision. PPIL said in the first month after the overturning of Roe, patients from Wisconsin increased 10 times...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Back to school: Central Arkansas school districts start dates
Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.
Arkansas governor issues call for special session with focus on tax relief
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson officially called for a special session Friday with the purpose of providing tax relief for people in the state and school safety measures. Hutchinson said that legislature has the ability to "provide financial relief" and "ensure our children can be protected...
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
