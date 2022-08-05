Read on www.wbir.com
First day of school for Knox County students
Monday marks Knox County students' first day of the 2022-23 school year.
How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
Knox County Schools needs more bus drivers to prevent delays
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The transportation director for Knox County Schools, Ryan Dillingham, said he has a tough job coordinating routes and making sure students can get to school and home. "Bus drivers are getting harder and harder to find," Dillingham said. "We're seeing that in Knox County as...
WATE
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
wvlt.tv
How Knox Co. Schools security plan to make this year more safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School leaders, with the help of Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office, have launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative. “The most important thing is to ensure safety in every one of our schools,” Knox County Schools Superintendent, Dr....
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
wvlt.tv
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
How both children and parents can manage back-to-school anxiety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With school starting on Monday in Knox County, parents and children are stuck in a stressful waiting period. They are still trying to enjoy the last days of summer break—but the back-to-school countdown has started. This situation can be a breeding ground for stress and...
Around 68 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 68 positions still open across all grade levels as of Tuesday. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the...
WYSH AM 1380
MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
Mission of Hope announces new executive director starting Sept. 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mission of Hope is getting a new executive director after its previous director announced in March he would be stepping down. On Monday, they said David Heatherly would take over the position on September 1. They said he has been a supporter and volunteer for the...
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Monroe Co. Schools releases list of covered bus routes a day before start of school, continuing to look for drivers
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Schools released a list of bus routes that would be covered as they continue looking for drivers a day before the school year starts. They struggled to cover bus routes for several weeks leading up to the start of school. Monroe County Schools...
UT partners with the Change Center to host community and educational events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced a new partnership with the Change Center in Knoxville to provide educational and recreational opportunities for middle and high school students. UT said it has forged a five-year partnership with the Change Center, which will allow the university to host events...
Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Smokey XI is set to make his debut in Fall 2022 to allow Smokey X a...
Knox Catholic kicker Brock Taylor commits to Vanderbilt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic kicker Brock Taylor announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday. The 6'2 kicker posted his decision on Twitter. “All I’ve seen around Vandy is positivity and work," Taylor told WBIR. "They do the absolute best in developing players and especially specialists. Playing under the staff that they have along with the academic excellence that comes with it is all I could ever want in a school.”
