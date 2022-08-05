ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

WBIR

How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox County Schools needs more bus drivers to prevent delays

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The transportation director for Knox County Schools, Ryan Dillingham, said he has a tough job coordinating routes and making sure students can get to school and home. "Bus drivers are getting harder and harder to find," Dillingham said. "We're seeing that in Knox County as...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
Maryville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Maryville, TN
wvlt.tv

How Knox Co. Schools security plan to make this year more safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School leaders, with the help of Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office, have launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative. “The most important thing is to ensure safety in every one of our schools,” Knox County Schools Superintendent, Dr....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
wvlt.tv

Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage. School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Family Fun Day at The Change Center starts on Saturday with free school supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, families will have a chance to grab some free school supplies while having some fun at The Change Center. In partnership with the University of Tennessee, the center will host a Family Fun Day. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. families will be able to stop by The Change Center and enjoy some free food, games and a free bouncy house while also picking up some of the things students will need for the upcoming school year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors

Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Smokey XI is set to make his debut in Fall 2022 to allow Smokey X a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Catholic kicker Brock Taylor commits to Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic kicker Brock Taylor announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday. The 6'2 kicker posted his decision on Twitter. “All I’ve seen around Vandy is positivity and work," Taylor told WBIR. "They do the absolute best in developing players and especially specialists. Playing under the staff that they have along with the academic excellence that comes with it is all I could ever want in a school.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

