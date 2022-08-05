Read on www.sfgate.com
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
The Daily 08-08-22: The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022
The festival was a success, but with room for improvement. From Green Day bringing a 10-year-old on stage to terrible bathroom lines, here are our writers' standout moments from the San Francisco music festival. Read more. • I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 OSL VIP pass
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Commercial Fire Knocked Down By San Jose Firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department's official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked...
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On State Highway 87
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on northbound state Highway 87 in San Jose. The incident was first reported Friday at 10:29 p.m. near Curtner Avenue, according to the CHP. At least two vehicles were involved in the collision. The CHP...
Officers Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
Police: Avoid Area Of South Van Ness And 16Th Street Due To Police Activity
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street in San Francisco due to police activity. Emergency crews are on scene and traffic delays are expected. Drivers should expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, according to police.
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest
Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
Homeless Union Agrees To End Lawsuit After City Of Sausalito Agrees To Housing Fund
The City of Sausalito has settled a lawsuit with a local homeless advocacy organization that will provide housing assistance to people sheltering at Marinship Park. The agreement will establish an $18,000 fund to be administered by the Sausalito Homeless Union, according to a statement released by the city last week.
Man Shot To Death In East Oakland Friday
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot to death early Friday morning in east Oakland, police officials said. Officers responded to the 3300 block of Courtland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person down, according to police. The officers found a man with what appeared to be...
Man Robbed Of Rolex Watch While Exiting Vehicle
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday in which a man was robbed of his Rolex watch. On Tuesday, officers with the San Leandro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 15100 block of Crosby Street in the Washington Manor area of San Leandro.
4 Arrested, Guns Seized After Search Warrant In Bayview-Hunters Point
Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said. Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.
Arrest Made In July Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized
A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The...
Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot, Killed At 29
A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Authorities said they performed live-saving measures...
Dui Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Into Four Other Vehicles
PETALUMA (BCN) A driver who allegedly slammed into four other vehicles, then jumped out of her car and fled, shedding clothing as she ran, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Petaluma Friday night, police officials said. The saga began around 9:30 p.m. with a report to...
