Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Gates Industrial Corp
Within the last quarter, Gates Industrial Corp GTES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $13.71 versus the current price of Gates Industrial Corp at $12.0, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.44. This compares to loss of $1.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 57.14%. A...
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
Recap: Masonite International Q2 Earnings
Masonite International DOOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 4.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up $99.46 million from the same...
Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.045
Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.045 per share on the 31st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns. Taitron Components' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions.
