ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Net Income#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Orion Engineered Carbons#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Oec
Benzinga

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings

Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.94. This compares to loss of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.02%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings

ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings

Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Model N's Earnings: A Preview

Model N MODN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Model N will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Model N bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Masonite International Q2 Earnings

Masonite International DOOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 4.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up $99.46 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$4.25 Price Target

The quarterly results for Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 63% toUS$0.13 per share. Revenues of US$97m did beat expectations by 3.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy