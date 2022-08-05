Read on www.sfgate.com
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Global Blood Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Global Blood Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 6.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was up $24.00 million from...
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
BioNTech Earnings Shocker: Posts Lower Than Expected Q2 Profits, Revenues Fall
EPS of €6.45 ($6.872) missed the consensus of $7.36. The company and its partner Pfizer Inc PFE signed an agreement with the U.S. government to provide additional 105 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with an option for another 195 million doses. BioNTech and Pfizer will start a clinical trial...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Viatris (VTRS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Viatris VTRS came out with quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.64%. A quarter ago,...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.94. This compares to loss of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.02%. A...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
Model N's Earnings: A Preview
Model N MODN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Model N will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Model N bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Masonite International Q2 Earnings
Masonite International DOOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 4.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up $99.46 million from the same...
Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$4.25 Price Target
The quarterly results for Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 63% toUS$0.13 per share. Revenues of US$97m did beat expectations by 3.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.
Sesen Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sesen Bio SESN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sesen Bio beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $2.23 million from the same...
