The quarterly results for Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 63% toUS$0.13 per share. Revenues of US$97m did beat expectations by 3.2%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO