Sundance film "Summering" co-written by local scriptwriter opens at Cannon Valley Cinema

"It's the waning days of summer for four friends Dina, Lola, Daisy, and Mari, who will soon be going their separate ways when they all start middle school. While planning how to spend their last weekend together, they stumble across a mystery that takes them on a life-changing adventure. The friends make a series of discoveries that are as much about solving the mystery as they are about learning the hard truths of growing up."

That's a succinct summary, written by Northfield writer Benjamin Percy, about the much-anticipated film "Summering," which Percy co-wrote with director James Ponsoldt.

Percy, who has authored novels, comic books, and is a contributing editor for Esquire magazine, said he first met Ponsoldt when they were roommates at the Sewanee Writers Conference in Tennessee in 2003. "We've collaborated often," he said.

Thanks to his close connection to Ponsoldt, Percy was able to take his family to Salt Lake City to visit the set while "Summering" was filmed. He also attended all the cast auditions, made daily script edits and was looped into post-production. "It was a great educational experience," said Percy.

Another first-time experience that didn't pan out was taking the family to the Sundance Film Festival in January. When the omicron variant spike forced the famous independent film awards to be broadcast virtually only, Percy said his family made the best out of the situation.

"We had a red-carpet party for 50 people on our driveway," he said. "We watched the awards with champagne and Miller High Life, the champagne of beers. Everybody had a great time."

Content Books owner Jessica Peterson White, a friend of Percy's who read drafts of his scripts, attended the driveway event.

"When Ben first described the idea for "Summering" to me back in 2019, it was exciting to hear how he and James (Ponsoldt) seemed to be on a mission of sorts, to shine that magical movie light on the experiences of girls," wrote Peterson White in an email. "They clearly had thought a lot about those fraught and fearsome moments of transition from childhood to the next thing. They were very aware that Hollywood is much more comfortable representing girls as accessories than as protagonists, and they were deeply committed to telling this story well, despite the obvious liability of never having been girls themselves."

Peterson White said it's been exciting to see how that commitment carried through at every stage of filmmaking for "Summering" and now to see how it's resulted in "a beautiful movie.""All the fans who have come to Ben's work in fiction and comics and podcasting will find his talents used so well here, but in a very different kind of story," she said. "Put simply, Ben is a great storyteller, an expert at thrilling his readers and bringing them authentic, engaging characters, and all that is in full force in "Summering." Go see it!"Having the film showing here in Northfield is a bonus for the entire community."We are excited to have this film from a local writer," said Dennis Haines, general manager, Cannon Valley Cinema. "Normally we would not be able to get this film opening weekend due to it being released on a limited basis. However because of Ben we were able to get a copy."Haines said the cinema will have "Summering" booked for at least a week, and if tickets sales are strong, it will be booked for another week."We will have showtimes posted next Monday afternoon for a full set of showtimes Friday 12th through the following Thursday," he said.