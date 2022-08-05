Northfield police chief reports increased crime in 2022 2nd quarter

Despite the absence of any public comments, the Northfield City Council got right down to business Monday evening to approve the Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Service budget for 2023 and discuss a quarterly police report.

Crime statistics

New crime data shows that Northfield Police responded to 8,271 calls, an 11% increase from first quarter and an 8% increase from 2021. Police Chief Mark Elliott said such an increase was common in the second quarter of the year, due to milder weather.

Elliott reported that serious crimes, defined as drug crimes and thefts, were up 50% from the first quarter and up 15% from 2021. He said less serious crimes rose 11% from the first quarter and jumped 70% from 2021. He said this large increase from the second quarter of last year had a lot to do with COVID still keeping people apart. Additionally, this year, his department is fully staffed with every officer able to respond to calls.

The number of DWIs this quarter stands at 48, Elliott said. On one night — Friday, June 18 — Northfield had four DWI arrests.

New Councilor Sean Allen asked if the 48 drivers arrested for DWI were impaired by alcohol or drugs. Elliott said his officers do not have sophisticated enough testing tools to be able to differentiate.

"Technology has not kept up with drug-related incidents, so they are difficult to detect," he said.

Councilor Jami Reister asked if police detected that drivers were more reckless after COVID. Elliott said no high speed driving has been found here, even though the highest city speed zone is 50 mph.

Mayor Rhonda Pownell asked if Northfield has a holding jail, like other communities, for DWI offenders. Elliott said those who are detained based on a .16 blood alcohol level are booked and taken to the Rice County jail until a judge will hear their case.

"The new Rice County jail will have bigger pods to separate DWI arrested people who spend the night," he said.

NAFRS budget approved

City Council unanimously approved the proposed Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services budget of $1.2 million for 2023, which had been outlined by interim Chief Tom Nelson at a previous work session meeting two weeks ago. Last year's budget was $800,000. Nelson said the increased costs were due mainly to training and recruitment, plus inflationary increases.

The approved budget for 2023 carries with it a more proactive, prevention-based approach, explained City Administrator Ben Martig. Other issues raised in the budgetary discussions included recommendations for a full-time chief and moving from a joint powers entity with Dundas and the surrounding townships to a standalone governing board.

Reister, who attends NAFRS meetings, along with Councilor Brad Ness, said a lot of thoughtful work had gone into preparing this budget.

"We all recognize our financial responsibility to the city obligates us to maintain a high level of safety," she said.

Mayor Pownell pointed out it had been 13 years since NAFRS had gotten a significant budget increase.

"I'm pleased they'll be doing more preventative fire code enforcement," she said.

Meeting with School Board

Martig reported that last week's meeting between he and Mayor Pownell and Northfield School District Superintendent Matt Hillmann and School Board President Claudia Gonzalez-George was a productive session.

"We had a good, collaborative meeting on the ice arena issue, and we left with a better understanding of each other's perspectives," he said.